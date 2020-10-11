ODEM (ODE) Price Hits $0.0214 on Major Exchanges

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. ODEM has a market cap of $4.68 million and $73,657.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODEM token can now be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ODEM has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ODEM alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00015344 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00041198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $571.65 or 0.05019594 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003741 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00053567 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODEM is a token. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. ODEM’s official website is odem.io. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.