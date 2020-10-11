Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,857 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 101,947 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 80.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.03.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.15. 7,355,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,672,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average is $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 2.66. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at $17,846,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

