Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.98.

PK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of PK traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,420,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,622,268. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.93. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $26.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.41). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.67 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 712,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,550.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,892,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,386,000 after buying an additional 1,777,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,649,000 after buying an additional 404,971 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

