Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) & Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) and Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Passage Bio and Orchard Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Passage Bio N/A N/A N/A Orchard Therapeutics N/A -63.77% -48.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Passage Bio and Orchard Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Passage Bio 0 2 2 0 2.50 Orchard Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Passage Bio presently has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 86.52%. Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 365.29%. Given Orchard Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orchard Therapeutics is more favorable than Passage Bio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.4% of Passage Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Passage Bio and Orchard Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Passage Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Orchard Therapeutics $2.51 million 169.34 -$163.42 million ($1.75) -2.50

Passage Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orchard Therapeutics.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics beats Passage Bio on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration. Its commercial stage products include Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral-based product for the treatment of adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID). The company's clinical development products comprise OTL-101 for the treatment of ADA-SCID; OTL-200 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy; OTL-103 for the treatment of Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome; OTL-102 for X-linked chronic granulomatous disease; and OTL-300 for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. Its preclinical programs include OTL-201 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA and OTL-202 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company was formerly known as Orchard Rx Ltd. Orchard Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

