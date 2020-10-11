Patrick Charles Evans Purchases 35,000 Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Patrick Charles Evans bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$15,708.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 204,500 shares in the company, valued at C$91,779.60.

CVE:MRZ traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$0.46. 2,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,653. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 41.27, a current ratio of 41.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.29 and a 52-week high of C$0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79.

Get Mirasol Resources alerts:

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea projects, which include the Atlas property and the Titan property located in Northern Chile.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Mirasol Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirasol Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.