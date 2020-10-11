PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBFX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBFX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.92. 149,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,773. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The stock has a market cap of $556.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.70. PBF Logistics has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 122.28% and a net margin of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $89.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PBF Logistics will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $70,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,850 shares of company stock valued at $97,514. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBFX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,536,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 164.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 838,560 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 246.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 169,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.