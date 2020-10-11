Petra Acquisition, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on October 14th (OTCMKTS:PAICU)

Petra Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:PAICU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, October 14th. Petra Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on September 4th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS:PAICU opened at $10.00 on Friday.

Petra Acquisition Company Profile

Petra Acquisition, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industry in the United States and other developed countries.

