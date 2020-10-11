Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,014 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.48.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.79. 22,454,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,632,738. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

