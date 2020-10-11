PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHAS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 107.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHAS stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 137,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,630. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.46). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 124.88% and a negative net margin of 2,310.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, which is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase I clinical trial, as well as developing for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

