QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.27% of QuinStreet worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in QuinStreet by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,493,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,084,000 after purchasing an additional 745,474 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in QuinStreet by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,432,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,442,000 after purchasing an additional 556,311 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 479,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in QuinStreet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 96,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in QuinStreet by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 850,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 315,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 6,251 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $73,386.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,424,924.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QuinStreet stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 385,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,195. QuinStreet Inc has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $905.35 million, a PE ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $116.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QNST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QuinStreet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.