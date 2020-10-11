Raiden Network Token (RDN) Trading Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001696 BTC on exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $9.83 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005262 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00022241 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00011991 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Token Profile

Raiden Network Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,910,504 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

