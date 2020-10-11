Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,481,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 49,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.34% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 176.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 22,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.09.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.06. 310,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,742. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $257.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 3.75.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.