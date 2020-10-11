Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Director Sells C$79,419.00 in Stock

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.47, for a total transaction of C$79,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,841,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$101,692,958.63.

On Friday, October 9th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.33, for a total value of C$75,984.60.

On Monday, October 5th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.84, for a total value of C$80,506.50.

On Friday, September 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.68, for a total value of C$71,043.90.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total value of C$70,841.10.

On Monday, September 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.45, for a total value of C$70,358.10.

On Friday, September 18th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.41, for a total transaction of C$70,235.10.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.26, for a total transaction of C$69,774.90.

On Monday, September 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.65, for a total transaction of C$70,935.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.61, for a total transaction of C$73,826.10.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.66, for a total transaction of C$73,965.90.

Shares of TSE REAL traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$25.19. The company had a trading volume of 200,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,373. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Real Matters Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.74 and a 1 year high of C$33.01.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REAL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) in a report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

