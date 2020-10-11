ReddCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $24.00 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $24.00 million and approximately $78,220.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Bittrex, BiteBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00048491 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,323.83 or 1.00077068 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.65 or 0.00606737 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.15 or 0.00999964 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00107873 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-Patex, Crex24, YoBit, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bisq, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.