Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,124 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 251,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Targa Resources by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 88,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Targa Resources by 16.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 167,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 24,157 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRGP. US Capital Advisors upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Targa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.77. 2,955,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,013,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $42.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.98.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $825,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

