Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,906 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,048,075,000 after purchasing an additional 88,020 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Amgen by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after buying an additional 501,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,576,312,000 after purchasing an additional 171,906 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $236.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,182,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.35. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The company has a market capitalization of $138.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

