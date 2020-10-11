Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its stake in Public Storage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 20,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Public Storage by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Public Storage by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Public Storage by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.17.

PSA stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.01. 426,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,157. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.33. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $248.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($1.11). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The company had revenue of $709.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 37,031 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $217.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,797.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,859,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,524,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.85 per share, with a total value of $408,215.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.