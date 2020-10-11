Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 12,159 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,159 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Broadcom by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,557,343,000 after buying an additional 135,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after buying an additional 2,323,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,253,640,000 after acquiring an additional 735,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,348,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,759 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $17,636,681.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $358.11 per share, for a total transaction of $30,081.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 691,158 shares of company stock worth $234,451,950 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $411.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.48.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $376.70. 1,725,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,750. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $355.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $380.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

