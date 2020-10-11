Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 29,090 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 29,090 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.6% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Mcdonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.37.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,237,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,563. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $228.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

