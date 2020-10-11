Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 44,359 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 44,359 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Paypal were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R raised its position in shares of Paypal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 4.5% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 6.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.98.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.27. 7,082,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,707,733. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $212.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.41. The stock has a market cap of $231.46 billion, a PE ratio of 90.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,322,423.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

