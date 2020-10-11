Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLMD) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,728 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 81.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 34.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 34,287 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLMD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.04. 46,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,477. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.18).

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

