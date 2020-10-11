Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 2,244 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,111,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,773,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,728 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,182,000 after buying an additional 7,007,887 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $87.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,005,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938,151. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.