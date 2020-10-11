Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 2,294 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 0.7% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,182,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,839. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.38.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

