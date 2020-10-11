Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $2.62 Million Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,514 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,422,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 65,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 102.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 379,781 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,864,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,461,000 after acquiring an additional 78,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter.

VRP traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,664. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $26.46.

