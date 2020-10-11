Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $2.76 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,746,541,000 after purchasing an additional 71,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after buying an additional 98,084 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after buying an additional 218,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,389,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after acquiring an additional 340,937 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,664.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,696.62.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $29.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,515.22. 1,435,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,849. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1,030.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,532.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,421.23. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

