Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.74. 29,228,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,359,432. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $146.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $73.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

