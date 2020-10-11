Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,314 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 782,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,038,000 after purchasing an additional 44,297 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 302.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 31,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 23,939 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,940,153 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $265,451,000 after purchasing an additional 575,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,406,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,060 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,846,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,953,963. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.01. The stock has a market cap of $245.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

