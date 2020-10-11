Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 24.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.81.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,194,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443,482. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

