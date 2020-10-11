Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Lowers Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.13% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $7,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 20,339.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,447,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,798 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 633,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,436,000 after purchasing an additional 275,520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,663,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,101,000 after buying an additional 91,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,379,000 after buying an additional 82,137 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $311.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,222. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $175.25 and a 1 year high of $331.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.55 and a 200-day moving average of $264.24.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

