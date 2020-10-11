Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 23,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,133,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,960. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $59.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.57.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.