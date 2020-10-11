Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 42,331 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,331 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $9,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.99. The company had a trading volume of 491,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,137. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $85.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average is $73.42.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.