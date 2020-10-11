Reviewing HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) & Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART)

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) and Carolina Trust Bancshares (NASDAQ:CART) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get HV Bancorp alerts:

This table compares HV Bancorp and Carolina Trust Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HV Bancorp N/A 5.82% 0.53% Carolina Trust Bancshares 15.35% 8.30% 0.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HV Bancorp and Carolina Trust Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HV Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Carolina Trust Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of HV Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Carolina Trust Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of HV Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Carolina Trust Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

HV Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carolina Trust Bancshares has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HV Bancorp and Carolina Trust Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HV Bancorp $12.06 million 2.45 N/A N/A N/A Carolina Trust Bancshares $22.34 million 5.44 $2.95 million N/A N/A

Carolina Trust Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than HV Bancorp.

Summary

Carolina Trust Bancshares beats HV Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HV Bancorp

HV Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company also invests in various investment securities. It serves communities located in Montgomery, Bucks, and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania from its executive office, four full service bank offices, one limited service office, a loan origination office, and a loan production office. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

About Carolina Trust Bancshares

Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carolina Trust Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial, installment, mortgage, and personal loans; safe deposit boxes; and other associated services. As of December 31, 2018, the company served its customers through a network of automated teller machines and nine full-service offices located in Lincolnton, Denver, Forest City, Gastonia, Hickory, Lake Lure, Mooresville, and Vale, North Carolina, as well as operated a loan production office in Salisbury, North Carolina. Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lincolnton, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for HV Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HV Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.