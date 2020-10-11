Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,986,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,740 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $62,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 48,455,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,370 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56,131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,978,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 46,895,190 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,973,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,211,000 after acquiring an additional 132,215 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6,407.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,466,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $14,023,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,310,924. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

