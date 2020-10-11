Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,705 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.31% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,578,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after buying an additional 184,037 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 84,868 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

In other Seritage Growth Properties news, CFO Brian Robert Dickman sold 10,000 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.10. 283,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,386. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.21. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $45.70.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 40.26%.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.