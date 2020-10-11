ShowHand Trading 24.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $16,258.08 and approximately $3.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX and Mercatox. Over the last week, ShowHand has traded up 24.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00250647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00095465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00037456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.14 or 0.01511905 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00156903 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, YoBit, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

