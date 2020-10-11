Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €42.57 ($50.09).

SHL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of SHL opened at €37.62 ($44.25) on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a one year low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a one year high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of €37.90 and a 200 day moving average of €40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.45.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

