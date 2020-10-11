Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWIR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 297.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,818 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,622,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after acquiring an additional 219,538 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at about $648,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 346,313 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 45.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $11.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $14.37. The company has a market cap of $426.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $144.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

