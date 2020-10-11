SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,363 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 6.71% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $80,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,427,000 after acquiring an additional 99,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $655,000.

RWR traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.59. The company had a trading volume of 82,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,217. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.71. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $57.85 and a 12-month high of $107.88.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

