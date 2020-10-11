Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 509.44 ($6.66).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 376.80 ($4.92) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 372.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 408.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 740.80 ($9.68).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.