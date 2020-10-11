Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Stryker worth $66,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.15.

NYSE:SYK traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,349. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.40. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

