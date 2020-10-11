Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) by 85.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,117 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Sunnova Energy International worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 83.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 44.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $184,744.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,510.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $678,964.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,173.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,902,378 shares of company stock worth $383,394,075 in the last 90 days.

NASDAQ:NOVA traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.36. 1,027,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,284. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.32 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOVA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

