Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,405 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of Sunoco worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 30,845 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 19.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 75,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 63.2% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 100,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 35,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,706,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,639 shares during the period. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.25. 136,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,182. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.72. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $34.09.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.00. Sunoco had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.