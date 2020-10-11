Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.30.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGRY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Surgery Partners from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:SGRY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 319,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 3.50. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $24.99.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $374.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.17 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at $605,031. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 31.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after buying an additional 423,371 shares in the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $6,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 324.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 624,419 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth $6,029,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

