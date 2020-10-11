TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.02.

FTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. HSBC lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

FTI opened at $7.07 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -0.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.07.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 170.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,961 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth about $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in TechnipFMC by 3.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 215,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 203.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,384,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,884 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

