Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.92.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 175.4% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 222,935 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 8.2% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 189,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 63,696 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TGLS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 55,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $255.49 million, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 million. On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

