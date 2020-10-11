Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Telefonica alerts:

NYSE:TEF opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -386.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Telefonica has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $8.06.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Telefonica will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonica by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Telefonica by 81.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonica by 27.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonica by 345.4% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Telefonica by 51.2% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telefonica

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.