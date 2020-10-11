TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.00.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

TSE T opened at C$24.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.23. TELUS has a one year low of C$18.55 and a one year high of C$27.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.61 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.3366458 EPS for the current year.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

