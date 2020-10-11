Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.04). Terex posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 95.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.55. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $690.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.80 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Terex from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

NYSE:TEX opened at $24.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.00 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Terex has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $31.28.

In other Terex news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley bought 2,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,547.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,785.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,839 shares of company stock worth $94,624. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Terex by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,886,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,484,000 after buying an additional 1,257,269 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 30.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,299,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,214 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 34.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,874,000 after buying an additional 686,025 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 976.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after buying an additional 506,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 29.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,374,000 after buying an additional 387,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

