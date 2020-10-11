The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.08.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of BA opened at $167.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $378.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.35.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.82) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 25,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

