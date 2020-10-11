The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of The St. Joe worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in The St. Joe by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 5.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The St. Joe by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in The St. Joe by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The St. Joe alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The St. Joe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of The St. Joe stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $26.50. 281,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,618. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for The St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.